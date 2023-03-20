Republican U.S. House panels seek testimony from Manhattan DA in Trump probe

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The Republican chairmen of three U.S. House of Representatives committees on Monday asked for communications, documents, and testimony from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg related to a probe into alleged hush payments to a porn star by former President Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil made the request in a letter to Bragg. Trump said over the weekend he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as New York prosecutors consider charges against him.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.