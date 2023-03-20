US Markets

Republican U.S. House panels seek testimony from Manhattan DA in Trump probe

Credit: REUTERS/BRETT ROJO/USA TODAY SPORTS

March 20, 2023 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The Republican chairmen of three U.S. House of Representatives committees on Monday asked for communications, documents, and testimony from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg related to a probe into alleged hush payments to a porn star by former President Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil made the request in a letter to Bragg. Trump said over the weekend he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as New York prosecutors consider charges against him.

