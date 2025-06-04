Republican Tax and Spending Package: $2.4T Debt Increase, $1.25T Cuts, and Major Medicaid Overhauls

The Republican-led House passed a massive budget package that enshrines many of President Trump’s fiscal priorities, with the Senate poised to make significant amendments. CBO estimates indicate the bill will add $2.4 trillion to the national debt over ten years, reduce revenues by $3.67 trillion, and cut spending by $1.25 trillion. The legislation also projects that 10.9 million more Americans will be uninsured due to Medicaid changes and other program rollbacks.





The package makes permanent the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act rate cuts, expands numerous deductions and credits, and phases out certain Biden-era tax breaks. Major provisions include extending lower income-tax brackets, expanding pass-through business deductions, boosting the Child Tax Credit, and raising the SALT deduction cap to $40,000 for high earners. Concurrently, it raises taxes on large university endowments and remittances, eliminates some energy and EV incentives, and imposes new levies on silencer sales.





Market Overview:





Bill adds $2.4 trillion to debt, cuts revenues by $3.67 trillion, trims spending by $1.25 trillion



Tax provisions include permanent 2017 rate cuts, SALT cap increase, and expanded Child Tax Credit



New taxes on university endowments and remittances offset some revenue losses; energy incentives removed



Key Points:



Medicaid changes impose work requirements, exclude non-citizens, and save $785 billion



ACA exchange eligibility tightened, and immigrant health benefits restricted ($199 billion savings)



Energy and environment rollbacks remove EV and clean-energy tax credits; pipeline incentives added



Border security outlays of $79 billion, plus immigration enforcement fees and deportation funding



Military spending increases $144 billion; food assistance and education reforms yield $587 billion in savings



Looking Ahead:



Senate negotiations expected to reshape spending levels and tax thresholds



Potential amendments on Medicaid work rules and health-insurance subsidies



Debate over deficit impact may influence vote timing and final passage



Bull Case:



The House budget package permanently extends the lower tax rates and wider brackets from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, providing long-term certainty and potentially spurring investment, job creation, and economic growth across all income brackets.



Key tax benefits include an expanded Child Tax Credit, higher standard deduction, enhanced pass-through business deductions, and a raised SALT deduction cap, offering targeted relief to families, small businesses, and high earners in high-tax states.



The bill introduces new deductions for car loan interest, overtime, and tips, as well as a $4,000 deduction for seniors, which could boost disposable income and consumer spending.



Republicans argue that spending cuts—targeting Medicaid, SNAP, ACA subsidies, and education reforms—demonstrate fiscal discipline and help offset some of the revenue loss from tax cuts, while increased military and border security funding addresses national priorities.



By eliminating or scaling back energy and EV tax credits, the bill reduces government intervention in the market, potentially lowering federal expenditures and simplifying the tax code.



The removal of the asset cap on the SALT deduction and the retention of the carried interest loophole may encourage investment and attract high-income taxpayers to remain in or move to high-tax states.



Supporters see the package as a pro-growth, pro-business reform that could enhance U.S. economic competitiveness and drive long-term prosperity.



Bear Case:



The bill is projected to add $2.4 trillion to the national debt over ten years, with $3.67 trillion in lost revenues and only $1.25 trillion in spending cuts, raising alarms among fiscal conservatives, bond investors, and economists about the sustainability of U.S. finances.



Medicaid changes—work requirements, eligibility restrictions, and cost-sharing—are expected to leave 10.9 million more Americans uninsured, disproportionately impacting low-income families, people with disabilities, and immigrants.



Rollbacks of ACA subsidies, SNAP benefits, and student loan programs will reduce support for vulnerable populations, while increased military and border security spending offsets much of the savings from social program cuts.



Phasing out EV and clean-energy tax credits undermines U.S. climate goals, risks slowing the transition to renewable energy, and could disadvantage American automakers and manufacturers in the global green economy.



Raising the SALT cap and expanding business deductions primarily benefit high-income households and corporations, increasing income inequality and reducing the progressivity of the tax code.



Economists and market analysts warn that the bill’s deficit impact could drive up interest rates, erode investor confidence in U.S. Treasuries, and fuel market volatility, especially as the debt ceiling debate looms.



With significant opposition in the Senate and among moderate Republicans, the bill’s fate is uncertain, and any final compromise may further dilute its intended fiscal and economic effects.



Lawmakers and analysts warn the sweeping changes will reshape healthcare, energy, and social safety-net programs, accelerating political fallout. Republicans tout the bill as fiscal discipline, while Democrats label it a giveaway to corporations and wealthy households, predicting millions will lose coverage and benefits.As the Senate convenes to amend and vote on the package, fiscal hawks and moderates alike will pressure adjustments to rebate thresholds, entitlement cuts, and national debt trajectory. The final veto-proof support count remains uncertain, and the legislation’s fate may hinge on last-minute dealmaking and bipartisan concessions.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

