Republican senators urge to Biden to sanction Chinese cloud companies

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

April 25, 2023 — 11:34 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - A group of nine Republican senators on Tuesday urged the Biden administration to impose sanctions on Huawei Cloud and other Chinese cloud service providers citing national security concerns, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter led by Republican Senator Bill Hagerty to the Commerce, State and Treasury departments said Chinese cloud computing companies "are increasingly engaging with foreign entities -- in some cases sanctioned foreign entities -- that are directly challenging the national security and economic security interests of the United States and our allies and partners." Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter also asked the Biden administration officials to add Alibaba Cloud to the Commerce Department’s export control list.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

