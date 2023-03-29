US Markets

Republican Senator Paul objects to bid to fast-track TikTok ban

March 29, 2023 — 05:29 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Rand Paul on Wednesday objected to an effort to fast-track a ban of popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok, which is used by more than 150 million Americans.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley went to the Senate floor asking unanimous consent to approve a bill that would ban ByteDance-owned TikTok. Paul said the measure would violate the free speech rights of Americans.

