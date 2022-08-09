US Markets

Republican Rep. Herrera Beutler concedes Washington state nominating primary

Moira Warburton Reuters
U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state on Tuesday conceded defeat in her open primary to fellow Republican Joe Kent, a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to media reports.

Kent, a former Green Beret, will advance to the general election in November for the congressional seat.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

