Republican Rep. Herrera Beutler concedes Washington state nominating primary

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state on Tuesday conceded defeat in her open primary to fellow Republican Joe Kent, a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to media reports.

Kent, a former Green Beret, will advance to the general election in November for the congressional seat.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington, editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.