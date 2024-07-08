Republican National Committee Endorses Pro-Bitcoin Platform in Party Draft

Today, a Republican National Committee panel approved a draft of its 2024 party platform, that strongly supports Bitcoin.

On page nine, the draft explicitly states, "We will defend the right to mine Bitcoin, and ensure every American has the right to self-custody of their digital assets, and transact free from Government Surveillance and Control."

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Republican National Committee panel passes draft of party platform, pledging to "defend the right to mine #Bitcoin" and protect self custody. pic.twitter.com/CnH8nMOuUO — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) July 8, 2024

Additionally, it promises to end what it calls the Democrats’ "unlawful and unAmerican Crypto crackdown" and opposes the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). According to The Hill, the platform committee overwhelmingly approved the new draft and it will face a final vote on Tuesday.

This decision further marks a clear stance by the Republican party in favor of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency innovation, positioning itself against the current unwelcoming stance by the Biden Administration and Democrats.

The draft reflects the growing interest and advocacy for protecting and supporting Bitcoin within the party, aligning with broader trends of Bitcoin adoption and support among various Republican politicians. In May, Donald Trump said he "will ensure that the future of crypto and Bitcoin will be made in the USA."

The full approved draft can be read here:

View the original article to see embedded media.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.