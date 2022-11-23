Republican Lisa Murkowski wins re-election to U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has won reelection, state officials said on Wednesday, defeating Kelly Tshibaka, a former Republican state official who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; editing by Andy Sullivan, Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.