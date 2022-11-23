US Markets

Republican Lisa Murkowski wins re-election to U.S. Senate

Credit: REUTERS/LISA MURKOWSKI

November 23, 2022 — 08:11 pm EST

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has won reelection, state officials said on Wednesday, defeating Kelly Tshibaka, a former Republican state official who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

