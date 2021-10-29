Republican lawmaker who voted to impeach Trump will not seek re-election

Adds Kinzinger quote, background

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the few Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, on Friday said he would not seek re-election in 2022.

The Illinois congressman, who also bucked party leadership by joining a House of Representatives panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, lamented national divisions in announcing his exit.

"I cannot focus on both a re-election to Congress and a broader fight nationwide," Kinzinger said in a video posted on Twitter.

Kinzinger was the latest Republican lawmaker to decide not to seek re-election after 10 House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the Republican president for inciting supports in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Trump, the first president in history to be impeached twice, was subsequently acquitted by the U.S. Senate.

(Reporting by Jason Lange)

((jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 310 5487; Twitter @langejason; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.