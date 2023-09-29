Republican infighting defeats US House bill to avert shutdown

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday rejected a Republican short-term spending measure aimed at averting a government shutdown, raising the odds that federal agencies will cease operations in just two days. Voting continued.

