US Markets

Republican energy bill wins enough votes for U.S. House passage

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL MCCOY

March 30, 2023 — 11:47 am EDT

Written by Moira Warburton for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - A Republican bill intended to bolster U.S. oil and gas production and scale back Democratic climate initiatives passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

House approval would send the legislation to the Senate, where top Democrats have declared it "dead on arrival." The White House has also said President Joe Biden would veto the bill if it reached his desk.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.