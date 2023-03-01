Republican drive against Biden ESG investment rule gains momentum

By David Morgan

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - A Republican drive to prevent pension fund managers from considering factors like climate change in their investment decisions gained momentum on Wednesday, as a second U.S. Senate Democrat said he would support the measure in an afternoon vote.

Senator Jon Tester of Montana said he would join Republicans and fellow Senate Democrat Joe Manchin in backing a joint resolution to overturn a Biden administration rule that would make it easier for plan managers to consider so-called ESG factors.

Tester's announcement appeared to give Republicans the simple majority they need to enact the resolution later on Wednesday and send it on to President Joe Biden, who is expected to veto it. Approval could open the door to other Republican efforts to overturn Biden administration regulations.

"We 100% have the votes," a Senate Republican aide said after Tester released a statement.

The Democratic-led Senate was due to vote on the Republican resolution at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT). The same measure passed the Republican-controlled House by a largely party-line vote on Tuesday.

"I'm opposing this Biden Administration rule because I believe it undermines retirement accounts for working Montanans and is wrong for my state," Tester said in a statement.

Tester and Manchin both face reelection next year in states where Republicans have expanded their political control in recent years.

The resolution would block the Labor Department from enforcing a rule that makes it easier for plan managers to considerenvironmental, social and corporate governance issues in their investment decisions and when exercising shareholder rights, such as through proxy voting.

Republicans need only a simple majority in the chamber, which Democrats control 51-49. With Democratic support, Republicans are invoking the Congressional Review Act, a legislative tool that allows them to bypass the customary 60-vote threshold for passing most legislation.

The political battle marks the latest clash in a Republican war against what they decry as "woke" business practices that is likely to intensify as the 2024 presidential campaign gets under way.

Republicans claim the rule, which covers plans that collectively invest $12 trillion on behalf of 150 million Americans, would politicize investing by allowing plan managers to pursue liberal causes, which they say would hurt performance.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of interfering with private investing decisions, saying on the Senate floor that they are "forcing their own views down the throats of every company and every investor."

The regulation prohibits plan managers from subordinating financial interests to other objectives, according to a Harvard Law School analysis, which found it makes largely cosmetic changes to a more restrictive rule set in place under former President Donald Trump.

The Labor Department said the Trump-era rule failed to account for the positive impact that ESG investing can have on long-term returns. Industry has been split on the Biden rule, with fossil-fuel companies opposed and other businesses voicing support.

In 2022, ESG funds were hit by fallout from the Ukraine war, tumbling financial markets and U.S. political backlash against the industry. As a result, those funds lagged non-ESG funds for the first time in five years after fossil fuel shares - which they typically shun - soared.

EXPLAINER-Can Republicans topple Biden's ESG investing rule in court?

GRAPHIC-Performance of ESG vs non-ESG equity fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3UYh6O7

GRAPHIC-Net assets of ESG funds vs non-ESG fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3W3nS6I

ANALYSIS-Vanguard's climate group exit shows retail investors trail on ESG

ANALYSIS-Money before climate; market downturn spurs ESG fund exodus

(Reporting by David Morgan; additional reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; editing by Andy Sullivan and Nick Zieminski)

((david.morgan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 898 8326; twitter.com/dmorganreuters; Reuters Messaging: david.morgan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.