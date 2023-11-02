Republican bill to aid Israel passes US House despite Senate, Biden objections

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday providing $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, despite Democrats' insistence that it has no future in the Senate.

The vote was 226 to 196, largely along party lines.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Makini Brice; Editing by Chris Reese)

