Republican bill to aid Israel passes US House despite Senate, Biden objections

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

November 02, 2023 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by Patricia Zengerle and Makini Brice for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday providing $14.3 billion in aid to Israel, despite Democrats' insistence that it has no future in the Senate.

The vote was 226 to 196, largely along party lines.

