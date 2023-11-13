News & Insights

US Markets

Republican 2024 hopeful Haley makes major ad buy after rival Scott quits race

Credit: REUTERS/SAM WOLFE

November 13, 2023 — 10:03 am EST

Written by Gram Slattery for Reuters ->

By Gram Slattery

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley's campaign is reserving $10 million in advertising, her camp said on Monday, as she tries to scoop up supporters of U.S. Senator Tim Scott, a fellow South Carolinian who dropped out on Sunday.

The ads will be placed on TV, radio and the internet starting in the first week of December in Iowa and New Hampshire, Haley's campaign said.

Those two states are the first and second, respectively, to select a preferred nominee to take on Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 general election.

Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is in third place in the nominating contest behind former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump has been well ahead in opinion polls, with DeSantis a distant second.

Haley appeared to have caught a small break, however, when Scott unexpectedly dropped out on Sunday night. Both are South Carolina natives, and they have a similar base of donors and voters.

Two major donors to Scott's campaign told Reuters on Sunday night that had already switched their support to Haley, while a third said he would likely follow suit.

In a statement on Monday, Haley's campaign argued she was the best candidate to take on Trump, as she has been dedicating significant resources to Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

DeSantis, the only other Trump alternative with a significant national base of support, has been more focused on Iowa, where his team believes he has the best shot at a strong showing.

In state-level polls, Haley typically leads DeSantis in New Hampshire and South Carolina, while DeSantis leads Haley in Iowa.

Last week, DeSantis was endorsed by Iowa's governor, Kim Reynolds, who is deeply popular among conservatives in the state.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Ross Colvin and Jonathan Oatis)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; (202) 790-2046; @G_Slattery;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.