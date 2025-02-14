Republic Servs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Republic Servs (NYSE:RSG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $235.38, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. Marking an increase of 5.67%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $222.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Republic Servs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $244.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $220.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Raises Buy $244.00 $235.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $237.00 $219.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $217.00 Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $237.00 $219.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $238.00 $211.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $227.00 $217.00

Delving into Republic Servs's Background

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 207 active landfills and 246 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation in North America.

Republic Servs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Republic Servs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Republic Servs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Servs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Republic Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

