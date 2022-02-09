US Markets
Republic Services to buy US Ecology in $2.2 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Waste disposal company Republic Services Inc RSG.N said on Wednesday it would buy US Ecology Inc ECOL.O, which provides environmental, emergency and disaster response services, in an all-cash deal valued at $2.2 billion including net debt.

