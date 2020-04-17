Republic Services (RSG) Unveils "Committed to Serve" Initiative
Republic Services, Inc. RSG today announced that it has committed $20 million to help its frontline employees and their families, and small-business customers through an initiative named "Committed to Serve".
Over the next two months, the company will provide a weekly meal to all frontline employees, weekly dinner to frontline employees and their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards to all frontline employees (or $400 per employee in total). The company will buy all meals from local, small businesses.
Further, $3 million will be bestowed to Republic Services Charitable Foundation for funding its long-term non-profit partners that serve the local communities and small businesses.
"Republic Services has a stable, predictable and resilient business model, and through prudent planning and hard work we are well-positioned to manage through this crisis, including providing stability to our employees and customers," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer of Republic Services.
Republic Services’ shares have declined 13.7% year to date compared with the 27.4% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 13.6% fall of the S&P 500 Composite index.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Republic Services currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Parsons Corporation PSN, CoreLogic CLGX and GreenSky GSKY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Parsons, CoreLogic and GreenSky is 10%, 11% and 13%, respectively.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG): Free Stock Analysis Report
CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): Free Stock Analysis Report
GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Parsons Corporation (PSN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.