Republic Services (RSG) Unveils "Committed to Serve" Initiative

Republic Services, Inc. RSG today announced that it has committed $20 million to help its frontline employees and their families, and small-business customers through an initiative named "Committed to Serve".

Over the next two months, the company will provide a weekly meal to all frontline employees, weekly dinner to frontline employees and their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards to all frontline employees (or $400 per employee in total). The company will buy all meals from local, small businesses.

Further, $3 million will be bestowed to Republic Services Charitable Foundation for funding its long-term non-profit partners that serve the local communities and small businesses.

"Republic Services has a stable, predictable and resilient business model, and through prudent planning and hard work we are well-positioned to manage through this crisis, including providing stability to our employees and customers," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer of Republic Services.

Republic Services’ shares have declined 13.7% year to date compared with the 27.4% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 13.6% fall of the S&P 500 Composite index.

