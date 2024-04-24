Republic Services (RSG) to report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 30, after market close.

RSG has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $3.9 billion, indicating 8.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Improved segmental growth is likely to have aided top-line growth.

Our estimate for the Collection segment’s revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, indicating a 7.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Our anticipation for Landfill revenues (net) is pegged at $432.5 million, implying 10.2% growth from the first-quarter 2023 actual. Our estimate for Transfer revenues (net) is pegged at $197 million, suggesting 13.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure. We expect Environmental Solutions revenues (net) of $418.8 million, indicating growth of 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The Other segment’s revenues are expected to be $165 million, suggesting an 11.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.4, up 10.5% from the year-ago actual. The bottom line is likely to have benefitted from operating strength.

Our estimate for the adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $1.2 billion, implying 10.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The EBITDA margin is expected to be 28.1%, suggesting a decline of 60 basis points from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for RSG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

RSG has an Earnings ESP of +3.86% and a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Charles River Associates CRAI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $160.7 million, indicating 5.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.4 per share, suggesting a 7.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed on the other two, with an average surprise of 8.1%.

CRAI has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on May 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $969.1 million, indicating a rise of 35.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 57 cents per share, suggesting growth of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 26.5%.

APP currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to post its first-quarter results on May 8.

