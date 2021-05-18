Republic Services (RSG) Stock Up 14.3% Year to Date: Here's Why

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. RSG have gained 14.3% so far this year, outperforming the 11.7% surge of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s delve into the factors that have contributed to the company’s outperformance.

Upbeat 2021 Guidance

Republic Services raised its full-year adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow guidance.

Adjusted EPS is now expected between $3.74 and $3.79, compared with the prior-guided range of $3.65-$3.73. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 meets the higher end of the updated guidance.

The company now expects to generate $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion of adjusted free cash flow compared with the prior guidance of $1.30 billion to $1.375 billion.

Consecutive Earnings Beat

Republic Services reported better-than-expected earnings performance in all four quarters of 2020, as well as in first-quarter 2021. The company’s bottom line continued to benefit from improvement in operational efficiency, growth in adjusted free cash flow, higher recycled commodity prices and lower fuel costs.

Notably, the company's average recycled-commodity price per ton sold in the first quarter was $133, reflecting a year-over-year increase of $57 per ton.

Operational Efficiency Moves

Republic Services remains focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas (“CNG”) collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders, which will reduce cost and improve profitability. The company is focused on enhancing its operations by streamlining the cost structure, improving revenue quality and seeking growth through profitable investment opportunities. In 2020, almost 13% of the replacement vehicle purchases were CNG vehicles. Meanwhile, the company is highly optimistic about the usage of CNG vehicles, which will help it compete effectively on grounds of maintaining a clean environment. Despite higher expenses, CNG reduces the company’s overall fleet-operating costs through lower fuel expenses. As of Dec 31, 2020, Republic Services operated 38 CNG-fueling stations. All these factors make the company a solid investment proposition.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Republic Services currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Equifax EFX, Charles River CRAI and TransUnion TRU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Equifax, Charles River and TransUnion is 14%, 15.5% and 20.9%, respectively.

