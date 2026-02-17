Republic Services (RSG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Republic Services (RSG) reported revenue of $4.14 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.76, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.21 billion, representing a surprise of -1.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average yield : 3.7% versus 4.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.7% versus 4.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Environmental solutions, net : $422 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $438.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

: $422 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $438.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%. Revenue- Recycling & Waste : $3.71 billion versus $3.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.71 billion versus $3.78 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Collection- Total : $2.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

: $2.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.87 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Revenue- Collection- Small-container : $1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

: $1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Revenue- Collection- Large-container : $768 million compared to the $791.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $768 million compared to the $791.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Revenue- Other- Other non-core : $95 million versus $96.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

: $95 million versus $96.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. Revenue- Collection- Residential : $761 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $768.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $761 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $768.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Revenue- Transfer : $457 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $470.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $457 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $470.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Revenue- Landfill : $781 million versus $803.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

: $781 million versus $803.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales : $105 million compared to the $99.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $105 million compared to the $99.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Revenue- Environmental solutions: $435 million compared to the $465.3 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.8% year over year.

Here is how Republic Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Republic Services have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

