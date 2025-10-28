Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Republic Services (RSG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, indicating a decline of 2.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.25 billion, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Republic Services metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Environmental solutions, net' stands at $493.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Collection- Total' will reach $2.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Collection- Small-container' of $1.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Collection- Large-container' reaching $810.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other- Other non-core' will reach $101.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Collection- Residential' will likely reach $772.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Transfer' should arrive at $479.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Landfill' will reach $812.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales' to come in at $101.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Environmental solutions' should come in at $474.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Collection- Other' at $18.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Average yield' to reach 3.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.6%.

Over the past month, Republic Services shares have recorded returns of -3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RSG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.