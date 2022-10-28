Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Republic Services, Inc. RSG reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.34 outpaced the consensus mark by 10.7% and improved 20.7% year over year.

Republic Services' average recycled-commodity price per ton sold in the third quarter was $162, down $56 on a sequential basis and $68 year over year.

So far this year, shares of Republic Services have gained 1.4% against an 11.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Revenues

Quarterly revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.9% and increased 22.6% year over year. RSG’s top line includes a favorable impact of 10.2% from internal growth and 12.4% from acquisitions/divestitures.

Republic Services, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Republic Services, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

Revenues in the Collection segment totaled $2.43 billion, up 14.1% year over year. Revenues in the Transfer segment (net) amounted to $189.3 million, rising 3.6% year over year. Revenues in the Landfill segment (net) totaled $412.2 million, increasing 10.2% year over year. Environmental solutions segment’s revenues (net) of $397.2 million surged more than 100% year over year. Other segment’s revenues of $172.3 million increased 10.4% year over year.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.2% declined 130 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Operating income was $664.3 million, up 17.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The operating income margin declined to 18.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Total selling, general and administrative expenses were $362.8 million, up 21% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Republic Services exited third-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $81.4 million compared with $119.4 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Long-term debt (net of current maturities) was $11.2 billion compared with $11.6 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

RSG generated $819.9 million of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. The adjusted free cash flow was $513.2 million.

In the September quarter of 2022, RSG returned $145.3 million of total cash to its shareholders (including $203.5 million of share repurchases and $145.3 million of dividends paid).

During the reported quarter, RSG did not repurchase any shares. As of Jun 30, 2022, the remaining authorized purchase capacity under October 2020 buyback program was $1.5 billion.

Currently, Republic Services carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Dividend Declared

RSG announced that its board cleared a quarterly cash dividend of 49.5 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 13, 2023, to its shareholders of record as of Jan 3.

Recent Releases

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $1.77 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.9% and increased 7.3% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3% and increased slightly year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 1.8% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on a local-currency basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant over the past year. Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3% but declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.64 billion increased 3.8% year over year.





FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The (IPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.