Republic Services (RSG) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1

Republic Services, Inc. RSG reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

RSG’s earnings per share (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) of $1.5 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8% and increased 16.9% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $3.9 billion missed the consensus mark by a slight margin but increased 7.8% year over year.

The RSG stock has gained 32.2% over the past year, outperforming the 22.4% rally of the industry it belongs to and 25.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Segmental Revenues

Revenues from Collection totaled $2.7 billion, up 8.3% from the year-ago quarter, beating our estimate of $2.6 billion.

Revenues (net) in the Transfer and Landfill segments were $182.8 million and $404.6 million, rising 5.2% and 3% year over year, respectively. The Transfer and Landfill segments’ revenues missed our estimate of $197 million and $432.5 million, respectively.

The Other segment’s revenues of $188.4 million increased 27.2% from the year-ago quarter and surpassed our estimate of $165 million.

Environmental solutions’ revenues (net) of $423.3 million increased 3.7% year over year and beat our estimate of $418.8 million.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.2 billion, which marked a 12% increase from the year-ago quarter, meeting our estimate. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.2% increased 120 basis points from the prior-year quarter, beating our estimate of 28.1%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Republic Services exited first-quarter 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $91.6 million compared with $140 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt (net of current maturities) was $11.4 billion compared with $11.9 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2023.

RSG generated $811.5 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. The adjusted free cash flow was $535 million. Capital expenditure in first-quarter 2024 was $514.5 million.

Currently, Republic Services carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Gartner, Inc. IT reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2024 results.

IT’s adjusted earnings (excluding 26 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $2.9 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.3% and increased 1.7% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and improved 4.5% year over year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results.

MAN’s quarterly adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 4.4% but declined 41.6% year over year mainly due to run-off Proservia Germany business and Argentina-related currency translation losses. Revenues of $4.4 billion lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% and dipped 7% year over year on a reported basis and 5% on a constant-currency basis.

