Republic Services (RSG) Benefits From Acquisitions, Debt Ails

Republic Services, Inc.’s ( RSG ) shares have had an impressive run on the bourses over the past year. The stock has appreciated 30.1% over the past year against the 13% decline of the industry it belongs to. The Zacks S&P 500 composite rose 8.3% in the said time frame.



The company recently reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, which outpaced the consensus mark by 1% and rallied 2% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $2.95 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.7% and increased 15% year over year.

How is Republic Services Doing?

Republic Services’ revenue growth is backed by the favorable impact of acquisition revenues and internal growth. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company witnessed a favorable impact of 9.9% from internal growth and 4.9% from acquisitions.

The company remains focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas (“CNG”) collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders, which will reduce cost and improve profitability. The company is focused on enhancing its operations by streamlining the cost structure, improving revenue quality and seeking growth through profitable investment opportunities. In 2021, almost 13% of RSG’s replacement vehicle purchases were CNG vehicles. Meanwhile, the company is highly optimistic about the usage of CNG vehicles, which will help it compete effectively when it comes to maintaining a clean environment. Despite higher expenses, CNG reduces the company’s overall fleet-operating costs through lower fuel expenses. As of Dec 31, 2021, Republic Services operated 40 CNG fueling stations.

Republic Services has been consistent in rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company had repurchased shares worth $252.2 million, $98.8 million and $399.4 million, respectively. It paid $552.6 million, $522.5 million and $491.2 million in dividends during 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to create value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business. These initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence, but also positively impact earnings per share.

Republic Services’ cash and cash equivalent balance of $29 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2021 was well below the long-term debt level of $9.55 billion, underscoring that the company does not have enough cash to meet this debt burden.

