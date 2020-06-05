Republic Services Rides on Organic Growth Amid Debt Woes

Republic Services, Inc. RSG has gained 0.6% over the past year against 17% decline of the industry it belongs to.

The company has an expected long-term (three to five years) earnings per share growth rate of 9.9%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register 15.5% growth in 2021.

Let’s take a sneak peek into the factors, which have been impacting the company’s performance.

Internal Growth & Operational Efficiency Initiatives

Republic Services continues to grow internally with the help of long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. Such agreements increase the company’s contracted revenue base, thereby strengthening its market position. Further, the company continues to look out for strategic price increases in order to offset increased costs, improve operating margins and enjoy an appropriate return on its substantial investments in vehicles, equipment, landfills, transfer stations and recycling centers. Increasing demand for the recycling of waste products is another major positive for Republic Services’ business. Notably, in 2019, revenue growth included a positive impact of 1.8% internal growth.

The company is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas (CNG) collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders, which reduce cost and improve profitability. The company is focused on enhancing its operations by streamlining the cost structure, improving revenue quality and seeking growth through profitable investment opportunities. In 2019, almost 13% of the replacement vehicle purchases were CNG vehicles.

The company is highly optimistic about the usage of CNG vehicles, which will help it compete effectively on grounds of maintaining a clean environment. Despite higher expenses, CNG reduces the company’s overall fleet operating costs through lower fuel expenses. As of Dec 31, 2019, Republic Services operated 39 CNG fueling stations. All these factors offer a solid investment proposition for the company.

Debt Woe Stays

Republic Services has a debt-laden balance sheet. Total debt at the end of first-quarter 2020 was $8.98 billion, up from $8.69 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The debt-to-capital ratio of 52.4 was higher than the previous quarter’s 48.9. An increase in debt to capitalization ratio indicates higher risk of insolvency in challenging times.

Further, the company’s cash and cash equivalent of $282 million at the end of the first quarter was well below this debt level, underscoring that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden. The cash level, however, can meet the short-term debt of $25 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Republic Services currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for DocuSign, SPS Commerce and SailPoint is 47%, 15% and 15%, respectively.

