Republic Services to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 29, after market close.

RSG has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the trailing four quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 9.1%.

Republic Services’ Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $4.3 billion, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We anticipate the top line to have been driven by solid pricing across the business and new renewable natural gas projects such as Indianapolis Polymer Center.

We estimate revenues from the Collection segment to be $2.9 billion, indicating a 5.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We anticipate Environmental Solutions' revenues (net) to increase 4.1% from the year-ago quarter to $492 million. We anticipate Landfill revenues (net) to rise 5.1% year over year to $462.7 million. Our expectation for Transfer revenues (net) is at $213.5 million, hinting at a 2.5% increase on a year-over-year basis. The Other segment’s revenues are estimated at $212.7 million, indicating a 4.2% year-over-year increase.

Our estimate for EBITDA is at $1.3 billion, suggesting a 5.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The EBITDA margin is anticipated to be 30.1%, implying no change from the previous-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.75, suggesting 8.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The bottom line is anticipated to have been driven by disciplined expense management.

What Our Model Says About RSG

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Republic Servicesthis time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

APi Group APG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, implying a 10% year-over-year rise. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 37 cents, suggesting 12.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.1%.

APG carries an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on July 31.

DLocal Limited DLO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $231 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 34.9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 13 cents, suggesting a 13.3% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 39.6%.

DLO carries an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 13.

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DLocal Limited (DLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

