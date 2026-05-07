Republic Services to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Republic Services, Inc. RSG is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, after market close.

RSG has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the trailing four quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 5.3%.

Republic Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Republic Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

Republic Services’ Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is set at $4.1 billion, hinting at a 2.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Collection segment’s revenues is pegged at $2.9 billion, suggesting 5.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For Landfill revenues (net), the consensus estimate is set at $771 million, hinting at 6.6% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for Transfer (net) revenues is pinned at $452 million, a 6.6% rally from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

For Environmental solutions (net), the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues hints at a 3.4% year-over-year dip to $450 million. The consensus estimate for revenues from the Other segment is pinned at $103 million, indicating a 3% hike from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pinned at $1.64, which implies a 3.8% jump from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

What Our Model Says About RSG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Republic Services has an Earnings ESP of -0.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Klarna Group plc KLAR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is $939.2 million, indicating a year-over-year jump of 34%. For loss, the consensus estimate is pegged at 18 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 26 cents in the year-ago quarter. Over the four trailing quarters, the company has an average negative earnings surprise of 137.9%.

KLAR has an Earnings ESP of +12.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2026 results on May 14.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is $3.3 billion, indicating a year-over-year jump of 29.3%. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $1.28 per share, suggesting a 5.8% year-over-year rise. Over the four trailing quarters, the company has an average earnings surprise of 0.6%.

FIS has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2026 results on May 8.

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Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.