Republic Services Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $512 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $440 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $497 million or $1.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $4.046 billion from $3.832 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $512 Mln. vs. $440 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $4.046 Bln vs. $3.832 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.