Republic Services Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $439.6 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $346.8 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $446.4 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $3.83 billion from $3.53 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $439.6 Mln. vs. $346.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q4): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.