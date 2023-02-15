Republic Services Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $346.8 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $313.1 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $358.1 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $3.53 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $346.8 Mln. vs. $313.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.09 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $3.53 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.