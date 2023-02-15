Republic Services Q4 22 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on February 15, 2023, to discuss Q4 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.republicservices.com/upcoming-events

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-890-1789 or 412-717-9598 (International), passcode "Republic Services."

For a replay call, dial 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 (International), access code 8331475.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.