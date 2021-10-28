Republic Services Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $350.3 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $260.0 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $353.7 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $2.93 billion from $2.57 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $353.7 Mln. vs. $319.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.11 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q3): $2.93 Bln vs. $2.57 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 to $4.13

