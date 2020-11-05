Republic Services Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) released a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $260.0 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $298.3 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $319.3 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $2.57 billion from $2.65 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $319.3 Mln. vs. $290.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.65 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.37 - $3.40 Full year revenue guidance: $1.15 - $1.20 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.