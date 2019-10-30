Markets
Republic Services Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $298.3 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $263.4 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.65 billion from $2.57 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $2.65 Bln vs. $2.57 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.28 - $3.30

