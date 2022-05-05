Republic Services Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Republic Services (RSG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $352.0 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $295.9 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $360.7 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $2.97 billion from $2.60 billion last year.

Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $352.0 Mln. vs. $295.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q1): $2.97 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year.

