Republic Services price target raised to $227 from $217 at CIBC

CIBC raised the firm’s price target on Republic Services (RSG) to $227 from $217 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm expects the waste sector to continue to benefit from a strong pricing environment and easing inflation, resulting in outsized margin expansion in 2025 in solid waste, the analyst tells investors in a note on the group.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RSG:
- Republic Services price target raised to $220 from $200 at TD Cowen
- Republic Services price target raised to $217 from $208 at CIBC
- Republic Services price target raised to $244 from $220 at Truist
- Republic Services price target raised to $220 from $219 at Oppenheimer
- Republic Services price target raised to $219 from $211 at RBC Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.