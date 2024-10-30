Republic Services price target raised to $220 from $219 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye raised the firm’s price target on Republic Services (RSG) to $220 from $219 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Republic Services beat Q3 adjusted EBITDA/EPS consensus on softer top line, indicated view to achieving the high end of FY24 EBITDA guidance and low end of sales guidance respectively, and offered a preliminary FY25 framework broadly in line with consensus.
