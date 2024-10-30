Republic Services price target raised to $219 from $211 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan raised the firm’s price target on Republic Services (RSG) to $219 from $211 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s 2024 adjusted EBITDA is now expected to reach the high end of the previous guidance range, and looking ahead, the firm is encouraged by the progress Republic has made in its Environmental Solutions segment, adding it sees the company as well positioned heading into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RSG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.