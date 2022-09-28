Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.495

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 14th of October to $0.495. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.4%.

Republic Services' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Republic Services' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:RSG Historic Dividend September 28th 2022

Republic Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.88 total annually to $1.98. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.4% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Republic Services has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Republic Services' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Republic Services is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Republic Services that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Republic Services not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

