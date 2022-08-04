Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.495

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will increase its dividend on the 14th of October to $0.495, which is 7.6% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.46. This takes the annual payment to 1.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Republic Services' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Republic Services was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 31.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:RSG Historic Dividend August 4th 2022

Republic Services Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.88 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.7% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Republic Services has impressed us by growing EPS at 18% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Republic Services' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Republic Services is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Republic Services that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Republic Services not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

