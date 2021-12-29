Republic Services' (NYSE:RSG) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.46

The board of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 14th of January to US$0.46. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 1.3%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Republic Services' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Republic Services was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 17.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Republic Services Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:RSG Historic Dividend December 29th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.80 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.7% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Republic Services has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Republic Services Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Republic Services is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Republic Services that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.