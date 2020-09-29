Dividends
RSG

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.425 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $94.46, the dividend yield is 1.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSG was $94.46, representing a -6.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.91 and a 44.5% increase over the 52 week low of $65.37.

RSG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN). RSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.31. Zacks Investment Research reports RSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.39%, compared to an industry average of -13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RSG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RSG as a top-10 holding:

  • VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)
  • First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV)
  • VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)
  • SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)
  • Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 23.32% over the last 100 days. VSMV has the highest percent weighting of RSG at 3.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RSG

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular