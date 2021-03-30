Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.425 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RSG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSG was $101.12, representing a -2.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.79 and a 41.78% increase over the 52 week low of $71.32.

RSG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN). RSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.03. Zacks Investment Research reports RSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.41%, compared to an industry average of 16.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RSG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RSG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFMV)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 30.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RSG at 9.4%.

