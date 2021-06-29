Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.425 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RSG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $108.78, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSG was $108.78, representing a -3.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.28 and a 38.05% increase over the 52 week low of $78.80.

RSG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL). RSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports RSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.21%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RSG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RSG as a top-10 holding:

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (RSG)

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (RSG)

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (RSG)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (RSG)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (RSG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CZA with an increase of 16.9% over the last 100 days. WWOW has the highest percent weighting of RSG at 2.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.