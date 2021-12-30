Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased RSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.24% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $139.41, the dividend yield is 1.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSG was $139.41, representing a -4.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $145.98 and a 57.31% increase over the 52 week low of $88.62.

RSG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL). RSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.8. Zacks Investment Research reports RSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.26%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rsg Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RSG as a top-10 holding:

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (WWOW)

VanEck Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

Global X Funds Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF)

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an increase of 8.39% over the last 100 days. WWOW has the highest percent weighting of RSG at 2.36%.

