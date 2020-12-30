Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.425 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RSG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $95.62, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RSG was $95.62, representing a -7.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.79 and a 46.28% increase over the 52 week low of $65.37.

RSG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN). RSG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports RSG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .96%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RSG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RSG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RSG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 19.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RSG at 8.48%.

