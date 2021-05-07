Republic Services, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 9.7%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 4.4% to US$111. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$2.6b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Republic Services surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.93 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:RSG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Republic Services' 16 analysts is for revenues of US$10.8b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 6.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 16% to US$3.68. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$10.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.68 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 5.1% to US$113despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Republic Services' earnings by assigning a price premium. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Republic Services, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$132 and the most bearish at US$83.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Republic Services' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.1% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.1% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Republic Services is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Republic Services analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Republic Services that you need to be mindful of.

