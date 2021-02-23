Republic Services Inc (RSG) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Republic Services Inc (NYSE: RSG)

Q4 2020 Earnings Call

, 5:00 p.m. ET

Stacey Mathews -- Vice President of Investor Relations

Hello. I would like to welcome everyone to Republic Services fourth quarter and full year 2020 conference call. Don Slager, our CEO; Jon Vander Ark, our President; and Brian DelGhiaccio, our CFO are joining me as we discuss our performance.

I would like to take a moment to remind everyone that some of the information we discuss on today's call contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties and may be materially different from actual results. Our SEC filings discuss factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The material that we discuss today is time-sensitive. If in the future, you listen to a rebroadcast or recording of this conference call, you should be sensitive to the date of the original call, which is February 22, 2021. Please note that this call is the property of Republic Services, Inc. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the expressed written consent of Republic Services is strictly prohibited.

I want to point out that our SEC filings, our earnings press release which includes GAAP reconciliation tables and a discussion of business activities, along with the recording of this call are all available on Republic's website at republicservices.com. I want to remind you that Republic's management team routinely participates in investor conferences. When events are scheduled, the dates, times and presentations are posted on our website.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Don.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Stacey. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us. We are extremely proud of our strong finish to 2020. We further proved our ability to overcome adversity and execute in a challenging environment. 2020 tested the Company's foundation and the team repeatedly stepped-up to the task at hand and demonstrated the strength and resiliency of our business. Through their hard work, dedication and commitment, we delivered record setting operational and financial results. We outperformed expectations for the year and even exceeded the high end of the original guidance we provided last February.

During 2020, we delivered adjusted earnings per share of $3.56, which represents an 8% increase over the prior year, generated $1.24 billion of adjusted free cash flow even after repaying all deferred payroll taxes. Expanded EBITDA margin, 130 basis points to 29.4%, improved free cash flow conversion to over 41%, increased customer retention rates to an all-time high at just above 93%, and achieved record setting safety performance. Profitable growth remains our number one strategic imperative and we continue to believe that investing in acquisitions with attractive returns is the best use of free cash flow to increase long-term shareholder value.

We prioritize acquisition opportunities to further strengthen our leading market positions and expand into new markets with attractive growth profiles. In 2020, we invested more than $600 million in acquisitions. Our acquisition pipeline remains full and we expect 2021 will be an equally robust year of activity. We anticipate the year will start strong with Santek expected to close by the end of the first quarter. As part of our balanced approach to capital allocation, we returned $620 million to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Turning to 2021, we expect another year of record-setting performance. Specifically, we expect to deliver adjusted earnings per share in a range of $3.65 to $3.73 and generate adjusted free cash flow in a range of $1.3 billion to $1.375 billion. We believe our strong results exiting the year provide the momentum to further grow in 2021 and clearly demonstrate our ability to create lasting shareholder value.

Jon and Brian will provide additional insights later in this call. Before turning the call over, I want to thank each and every one of our 35,000 team members for their hard work and extra efforts during these unprecedented times. I also want to recognize our frontline employees for their continued road service as essential workers throughout the pandemic. Early in 2020, we launched our Committed to Serve program to recognize the contributions of our frontline team, while also supporting our small business customers and the communities we serve.

Toward the end of the year, as the vaccine rollout began to signal hope, company leadership decided to again thank frontline team members with a $500 award, which they each received last month. This brings our direct financial support provided to our frontline employees to $45 million, since the start of the pandemic. Nothing is more vital to the success of this company than our people and that has never been proved more true than during this past year.

With that, let me turn the call over to Jon.

Jon Vander Ark -- President

Thanks, Don. Throughout the fourth quarter, we continued to see improvement in the business and reported positive combined growth from average yield and volume for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. During the quarter, total core price was 4.6%. This includes open market pricing of 5.4% and restricted pricing of 3.3%. For the full year, core price was 4.8%, which represents the highest level of pricing in the last 10 years. Average yield for the fourth quarter was 2.5%. Average yield measures the change in average price per unit, which considers the impact of customer churn.

Looking forward, we expect average yield to remain strong at approximately 2.5% in 2021. During the fourth quarter, volume decreased 1.8%; this compares favorably to the 3.4% volume decrease we experienced in the third quarter with all lines of business showing an improvement from Q3 levels. Fourth quarter small-container volume decreased by 3.5% which is a 130 basis point improvement from the third quarter. Fourth quarter large-container volume decreased 3.4%. Volume performance was relatively consistent between the permanent and temporary portions of this business.

Total landfill volume decreased 2.4% versus the prior year. This included an increase of 1.7% in MSW, and a 1% increase in C&D, which is offset by 9.8% decrease in special waste. Our pipeline for special waste volume remain strong. Looking forward, we expect the gradual improvement in the economy that we saw during the second half of last year to continue, leading to the volume growth of 1.5% to 2% in 2021.

Next, turning to our environmental solutions business. Fourth quarter environmental solutions revenue decreased $22 million from the prior year. This resulted in a 90 basis point headwind to total revenue growth. This was primarily due to a decrease in drilling activity and delays in implant project work. Looking ahead, we believe our environmental solutions business can experience above average growth rates. We are particularly focused on the downstream business where customers are looking for integrated solutions and we can leverage our broad capabilities and sustainability platform.

Turning to recycling. Recycled commodity prices increased 67% to $110 per ton in the fourth quarter. This compared to $66 per ton in the prior year. The benefit from higher recycled commodity prices was partially offset by a 3% decrease in inbound recycling volume.

Next, turning to margin. Our adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter was 29.9% and increased 150 basis points versus the prior year. We successfully managed our costs for changes in underlying demand and more than offset the decline in revenue due to the pandemic. This was enabled in-part by the implementation of our RISE dispatch platform, which was a critical tool to adjust our costs for rapid changes in volume. We are accelerating the use of technology to drive productivity improvements and efficiencies, as well as improve the customer and employee experience.

I'm especially proud of our safety results. During the quarter, we achieved record setting safety performance by reducing safety incidents 21% versus the prior year. This drove a 14% decrease in risk management costs. For the year, EBITDA margin expanded 130 basis points to 29.4%. We believe we have found a new level of performance and plan to further expand our margin from here.

We expect EBITDA margin of approximately 29.5% in 2021. Finally, in 2020, we published our first year of progress to our latest long-term sustainability goals. These goals address our most critical sustainability risks and opportunities and are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We believe these goals have the potential to significantly benefit environment and society, while enhancing the foundation and profitability of our business over the long-term.

As part of our commitment to reduce carbon emissions, we have taken a leadership position in the industry to embrace electrification. We believe this emerging technology will be the preferred choice to power recycling and solid waste trucks and equipment in the future. In addition to our ongoing electric vehicle pilots, we recently made a minority investment and entered into a strategic alliance with Romeo Power to further explore electric solutions for our fleet. We remain committed to make further progress against all our sustainability goals in 2021 and beyond.

Our sustainability performance continues to be well regarded, as Republic Services was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America indices for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, we were named the Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for the third time.

I will now turn the call over to Brian.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jon. Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter was $1; this represents an increase of $0.12 or 14% from the prior year. Adjusted EPS for the year was $3.56. This performance was $0.16 above the high-end of our guidance range. Approximately $0.07 [Indecipherable] resulted from operational outperformance and $0.09 was due to favorable tax items. Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter was 29.9%, and increased 150 basis points versus the prior year. This included underlying margin expansion of 130 basis points and a 20 basis points benefit from net fuel and recycled commodity prices.

SG&A expense for the fourth quarter was 10% of revenue, an improvement of 110 basis points from the prior year. This level of spending reflects our effective management of discretionary costs while continuing to make investments to drive growth and generate efficiencies in future periods. Adjusted EBITDA for the year was 29.4%, an increase of 130 basis points versus the prior year. The outsized margin expansion is a direct result of pricing in excess of our cost inflation and dynamically flexing cost to optimize our cost structure. We are leveraging new ways of working and utilizing new tools and technology to be more efficient and agile.

We also continue to make progress on converting from municipal contract structures to drive increased profitability and ensure an appropriate return on the assets we deploy. Adjusted free cash flow for the year was $1.24 billion and increased $62 [Phonetic] million or 5.3% compared to the prior year. Adjusted free cash flow exceeded our expectations due to better than expected EBITDA growth and favorable contribution from working capital. Working capital included a 1.5 day improvement in DSO and a 2.5 day improvement in DPO.

The benefit we realized from positive working capital added approximately $100 million compared to our expectations, which enabled us to repay all previously deferred payroll taxes. Full year 2020 free cash flow conversion was 41.3%, a 70 basis point improvement compared to the prior year. We expect free cash flow conversion to further improve in 2021 and are planning to achieve mid-40% level performance within the next couple of years.

As Jon mentioned, we expect combined average yield and volume growth of 4% to 4.5% in 2021. We expect average yield to remain relatively consistent with our 2020 result even with lower CPI-based pricing. From a timing perspective, we expect average yield to be relatively lower than the full year average in the first quarter. We also expect volumes to improve sequentially, but remained negative during the first quarter. Both expected outcomes are due to the tough prior year comparison.

During the quarter, total debt was $8.9 billion and total liquidity was $2.8 billion. In 2020, we refinanced debt to capitalize on the low interest rate environment and extend maturities. These activities reduced annual interest by approximately $60 million. About half of this benefit was realized during 2020. Our leverage ratio was 3.1 times. We have plenty of capacity to fund outsized acquisition growth while maintaining leverage within an optimal range.

With respect to taxes, our adjusted effective tax rate was slightly negative during the fourth quarter and approximately 16% for the year. When you further consider non-cash charges from solar investments, we had an equivalent tax impact of 20% during the fourth quarter and 23% for the year. We expect an equivalent tax impact of 26% in 2021, made up of an effective tax rate of approximately 22% and approximately $90 million of non-cash charges from solar investments. If you normalize for the expected increase in taxes, our 2021 EPS guidance represents high single-digit to low double-digit growth.

With that, operator, I would like to open the call for questions.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Hamzah Mazari with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Hamzah Mazari -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon. Thank you. I guess the first question and you touched on it at various points in the prepared remarks. But maybe if you could just go a little deeper into sort of underlying trends that you're seeing -- service increases, How much of sort of COVID impacted revenue is yet to come back? Anyway you want to frame that? And maybe how does that position you for 2021 and beyond? One of your competitors said that, waste is a reopening play. The market obviously isn't given credit for that, but just sort of just give us a flavor of underlying trends and how you're positioned long-term?

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure, Hamzah. Thanks for the question. Yeah, we feel really good about the trends we're seeing. You mentioned a service decreases -- increases, we continue to see more increases than decreases. We're seeing the business come back, we're seeing people get back to work. We continue to find as we have throughout the last year new ways to work more efficiently. We're going to continue to employ that into 2021, but we are planning for continued steady growth through the year, that's what we're seeing. I mentioned the pipeline being strong, so we feel really good about the business. And as we exited last year, some of the efficiency gains that we've seen in '20, we expect to hold onto. But look at pricing, pricing has held up. The market is still very rational, the underlying fundamentals are solid. Our market position is better than ever. Our foundation is strong, our team is more capable than it's ever been, and the market is coming back. And we're going to be right there to get our fair share of it, as we go through time, but that service increase number is steadily rising and pricing is holding up as alongside of it.

And I think there is a little bit talk of inflation out there on the horizon. Inflation as you know is actually good for our business, little inflation will help CPI tick-up. So we've got a lot of year-on-year improvements that we're seeing in the business. Jon mentioned RISE in his commentary, we are still seeing the benefits of that unfold here in '21 and beyond. So, but I think on the revenue front, on the customer front, I think all things are green for us right now and it is just a matter of the pace, right. And we'll just be reporting on that pace of recovery through the year. But if you look at the guide, right, we're looking at double digit EPS and cash flow growth. We've got a pretty strong year in front of us, we think.

Our next question will come from Tyler Brown with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Tyler Brown -- Raymond James Financial Inc. -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon guys.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Tyler.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Good afternoon.

Tyler Brown -- Raymond James Financial Inc. -- Analyst

Hey Brian, so in the implied guidance, how much of a rollover benefit from M&A you have baked in there?

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. From a top line perspective, Tyler, we've got about 150 basis points of top line rollover in the guide.

Tyler Brown -- Raymond James Financial Inc. -- Analyst

Okay. And to be clear that incorporates, what you spent late in 2020 and what you expect to spend in early 2021, just to be clear.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

That's just what's actually closed through the end of 2020.

Tyler Brown -- Raymond James Financial Inc. -- Analyst

Okay. Perfect. That's helpful. And then, Brian I know you guys did such a good job on managing margins in 2020. I think you maybe only guiding to say a 10 basis point improvement. My hunch is, there is quite a bit moving in there. So can you kind of talk about some of the puts and takes there, maybe recycling to the benefit, core expansion and maybe what are some of the takes like may be healthcare, M&A dilution, just any help there.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Look, I'll give you the puts and takes there in a second, but just kind to further Don's comment. One of the things, I think you have to appreciate is, when you take a look at our 2020 performance, we're coming-off of triple-digit margin expansion, which I think really differentiates us from our peers and we're time up further, its margin expansion from here and we don't think we're done after we get through 2021. But if you take a look at the puts and takes what's underlying that 29.5%, we're looking at underlying expansion of call it somewhere in the 50 basis point range. The things that are offsetting that, we've kind of aggregated net fuel and commodity prices together to your point. Commodity is a slight tailwind, actually the headwind is more on fuel and that's just really more of a timing thing than anything else. The combination of those two is about 20 basis point headwind to margins.

And then on the acquisition front, we've got about 20 basis points of dilution in year one, that's predominantly just from the integration of the transaction in the deal costs that we experienced in the first year. So while as diluted in year one, we expect those acquisitions to actually be accretive to our average margin performance year two and beyond.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Core expansion, that's kind of the message though.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Core expansion of 50 basis points and again, that's the -- really the important story here is that's on the heels of really strong margin expansion in 2020.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

And then underlying or the headline story is 30% is right there in our sites, Tyler.

Tyler Brown -- Raymond James Financial Inc. -- Analyst

Yeah, I'm aware of that. Hey Jon, really quick. Do you have any specific thoughts about '21 MSW landfill yield trends? Do you expect that to maybe step-up? And I'm curious how much of that line is indexed to CPI, is it quite a bit?

Jon Vander Ark -- President

Yeah. Look, we have probably six or seven quarters in to a substantial step-up in landfill average yield, right, over 3.2% for the quarter and we expect it to be strong again in 2021 is your point. A chunk of that volume is certainly tied to contracted business and tied to some inflation-based index. So as CPI goes up, we get inflation, that should put upward pressure on it. But I also just think people have realized landfills are expensive to operate. And so we need to price for the investments we make into those assets and that's put upward pressure on MSW price or landfill pricing more broadly, again across the last couple of years. And I don't see that trend abating at all.

Tyler Brown -- Raymond James Financial Inc. -- Analyst

Okay. Yes. I appreciate the time. Thanks guys.

Kyle White -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hey, good afternoon. Hope everyone is doing well. Thanks for taking the questions. Just wanted to talk about on contracts, now they're basically a year from when this pandemic started. Has any of the terms or contract structure has changed as a result, as you kind of approach new renewals, maybe particularly on the resi side?

Jon Vander Ark -- President

Yeah. We've gotten over 100 customers to amend the terms, primarily on municipal residential contracts, because our weights have increased. Now, in April, in the immediacy of the shock whenever when we were sheltering in place, weights were up about 10%, that's modulated to be down to 5%, but then, that's still in those contracts, those are time and weight-based contracts. And so, as we get heavy, we need a price for that. As that number dissipate, sort of modulate as people get back to work knows more of those pricing renewals will come in the normal cycle of price or contract changes versus out-of-cycle contract changes. But there is not a high-margin part of the business for us and all the players in the industry. So we absolutely have to get paid for the work we do there.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Kyle, I think if you actually take a look at the overall average yield performance, you've seen it in that residential business, 3% plus pricing in the last two quarters. And that's where you're going to see as we renegotiate and change the structure of those contracts, that's where you're going to see it.

Kyle White -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Yeah, that makes sense. And then on electrification of vehicles you touched on it, Brian, in your prepared remarks. Maybe you can just talk a little bit more about your strategy and how it's different from some of your competitors? And then also I know you had the partnership in the quarter that ended and I'm curious if there is any kind of ramifications from that? And then just maybe the rationale of the partnership with Romeo?

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Yeah. No, look, we think electrification is exciting technology for a couple of reasons. One, it's truly only zero based emission technology out there. CNG is incrementally better than diesel, but only incrementally better than that. So it's the right technology long-term. And our application tends to be a perfect one for electrification because range anxiety is a big issue in trucking for electrification. And we don't have that as our trucks come home to the same location every night, and you can get into overnight charging. So we're really excited about the technology. And we're going to get there. We've always said there is going to be multiple paths to get there, and there is going to be some uncertainty. The destination is clear, the path to get there has some uncertainty. So we've got a number of different relationships going on, pilots with multiple manufacturers, we talked about the Romeo investment.

And in terms of the specific partnership that we exited, right, disappointing for us, but that didn't cost us anything, that contract was very intentionally designed, it was performance-based and the extent they couldn't execute against the performance, it cost us nothing on that front. So disappointing again, because we're sharing for everybody to get there, because we think it's good for the planet. But we are confident that we've got the right set of partners and we're going to be excited to update you on our progress as we move forward.

Kyle White -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Got it. I'll turn it over. Good luck in the year.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks.

Walter Spracklin -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yeah, thanks very much. Good afternoon, everyone. So on the M&A guide, $600 million, you mentioned that it could be tuck-in, it could be new growth areas. First, can you give us a sense of what the rollover is there? I don't know if you touched on that, if you could repeat it? And really, are you finding that the pipeline is -- as we come and exit through, is it getting, is it changing day to day in terms of the availability of sellers or are you going after any particular targeted areas or marketplaces that are starting to open-up a little bit more? Just curious how things are changing kind of day-to-day with regards to the availability of sellers?

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So let me just start with, with some of the numbers that you asked on the rollover. So the rollover, right, by definition is that, which is closed in 2020, again that's about 150 basis, OK? So again, the actual revenue contribution from the $600 million will be -- which are the deals that we intend to close in '21, that will be based on the timing of when they close. So again, we're guiding on the top line to organic growth, which is that combination of yield and volume. How much revenue we get in '21 again on the $600 million will be more timing based than anything else.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, the pipeline remains strong and it remains balanced, balanced across kind of core markets we're in, in the recycling and solid waste space, and obviously that's the bread and butter of our acquisition strategy and those tuck-ins are highly accretive. We're also looking at new geographies and have gotten into different state of geographies in the last two to three years, which again provides new growth opportunities. And then also its a new part of the business. So we mentioned environmental solutions and those are actually core customers of ours. We've done work for them for a long period of time, it's really expanding our product line into those customers because they've asked us to do it. They want a provider who can provide digital solutions, who has got a great track record on safety and sustainability and we're finding it attractive to expand our product set through acquisitions there as well.

Walter Spracklin -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. And then my follow-up just on capital allocation, obviously, again, very resilient business that came through clear, you're mentioning three times leverage and that looks good. I mean, there has been a whole range of cut a little bit more aggressive to a little bit less aggressive. What's your thought on -- on how you weather this pandemic? And what you can do to perhaps press the accelerate a little bit, especially with your pipeline that you just mentioned is full and balanced. Could we see a little bit of higher leverage now that it seems that you can tolerate a little bit higher leverage to take advantage of that M&A opportunity?

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, I would say when we are weathering the pandemic and feel hopeful that it will be on the other side of this for too long. So as it relates to leverage, we've always stated what our optimal leverage is, and we've been for the last couple of years now kind of keeping right in that 3 times. The good news is, when you're buying good cash flow, good EBITDA, good reoccurring revenue, you can continue to grow, and even increase the overall debt level to keep your leverage pretty stable. That's how we've built this business frankly, right? So we have in the past for the right deal increased leverage a little bit with commitment to get a right back in line over a short period of time, call it 12 to 24 months. We've shown we can do that, if the right deal came along, we certainly would look at that. We're not going to over-lever the company by any means. But we've done a lot of dry powder. We got a lot of capability. We're proven as it relates to getting deals done, getting deals through DOJ, accordingly, getting assets sold if necessary and getting things integrated. We've got a proven model for that, improving capability within our team.

So yeah, I think as the world continues to change, as maybe some competitors get fatigued with what's ahead of them or change in regulation, sometimes drives smaller competitors to selling. A lot of it still is people coming to a point in life where they part in the term, they kind of age out, right. I mean they have been in business for a long time and they start to think about selling their businesses, their retirement. So we are right there to pick them up. Again first or second position in a market is what we're looking to achieve. As Jon mentioned, we've gone into some new markets where we taken a lesser position, but with the appetite to move into that number one or number two spot, before too long, and that's still our approach. So the pipeline is strong, the ability to get deals done and integrate deals are strong, and the balance sheet is strong. So we can't be in a better place.

Walter Spracklin -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yeah. It sounds like it's all attractive. I appreciate the time.

Kevin Chiang -- CIBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thanks for taking my question and good evening, everybody. Maybe if I could just follow-up on the electric vehicle strategy. A question, maybe just on the Romeo investment, can you remind me, if any of the technology that you developed, it would not be for proprietary to them or is that something you showed up with other OEMs as you virtualize or converge your fleet there over-time?

And then secondly, you made a comment in the prepared remarks about electric being kind of the only -- needed only carbon propulsion system. Just wondering how you think about hydrogen fuel cells? It seems like that maybe be a little bit of a push in Europe in terms of waste vehicles. Are you testing anything from that perspective or is electric kind of the course you are riding on now?

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Let me start with the second part and I'll work back to the first part. So yes, lots of work in Europe and everywhere else, but innovation is going to have lots of people looking at lots of different things over-time. If you look at where the balance of the global OEMs are, the investment on electrification in our space is dwarfing, the investment on hydrogen. Most of the hydrogen investment has really been in the long-haul space. And look, we remain open-minded, right, as the technologies emerge and evolve. But I think it's -- we're pretty confident, electrification is going to be the right technology for our application. And then we're working through the alliance with Romeo. They're not going to become an exclusive supplier to us by any means, that wasn't the nature of the relationship and deal. However, we are working on proprietary things together, including a pilot where we retrofit one of our vehicles, because that's what the electrification to get it to scale, it's going to take our commitment and willingness to innovate, right? Trial on air, learning, testing, right will adjust. And over-time, right, will kind of overcome those hurdles and we will get scale with the technology.

Kevin Chiang -- CIBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

That sounds like a sound strategy and makes a ton of sense. And maybe just a housekeeping question. You had commented that environmental should see -- I know it's a small part of your revenue stream, but it would see above average growth. Is it a way to think about maybe what that kind of look like? I don't know on a quarterly revenue basis, I think it's been around kind of mid-20s a quarter over last couple of quarters here. Should we think of something like mid-30s or any goalposts might be helpful.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, the comment was a little bit more, I would say on the top line as it relates, and that's again back to the commentary, was really that focus on the downstream portion of that business. So again, as Jon mentioned, that's an area where we really feel like we can leverage our core capabilities, it's what we do already. So it's really just expanding that addressable market to those customers, that are really looking for an integrated solution, and really from a provider of someone like us. So that's where we just feel like a combination of both organic growth opportunities, as well as through acquisition, that we can see above average growth rates, relative to what we may see on the solid waste side, expressed as a percentage.

Kevin Chiang -- CIBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thank you. I appreciate the color. Have a great evening everybody.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks.

Jeffrey Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thank you so much. In your prepared remarks you talked about the accelerated use of technology. I'm assuming that goes beyond what you talked about on the EV side. I know you talked about the digital platform before. Can you talk a little bit about how you think technology might be changing your business over the next few years?

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, sure. So we started with our dispatch function and so from the operation side and that's where, that's the team that really builds routes and directs the trucks out every morning and adjust those trucks sometimes in the middle of the day, so that we can service our customers and we got them into a very visual based mapping structure that allows us to build routes more efficiently and frankly more effectively for customers to improve our delivery time and speed.

We're now in the process of rolling out technology into all of our vehicles. And so now we'll have two-way communication between dispatch and the vehicle. And we think that as a number of benefits. One, it allows us to provide a better employee experience, it certainly allows us to take more cost out of the system, because we're more efficient. And then it will also allow us to connect to all of the customer facing investments we've made over time, that allow us to provide service notification, verification and reporting in a number of the benefits that customers want, which we think will help further differentiate our offering in the marketplace.

Jeffrey Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, great. That's helpful. And my follow-up, I'm sorry to go back to the M&A contribution. I know you said that the 150 basis points for the deals that have closed, but I'm assuming that excludes Santek. One, can you confirm that? Two, can you just remind us how large Santek is? And what you paid for the business, so will be paying? Thanks.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So you're correct, right, the 150 basis points that only includes acquisitions which have closed, so that specifically exclude Santek. And we're not giving any sort of details on what we pay for Santek or for that matter any other deals.

Jeffrey Silber -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, fair enough. Thanks so much.

Jeffrey Goldstein -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hey, good evening guys. Looking at your average yield guidance next year of 2.5%, how should we think about potential upside to that figure? Does it mostly revolve around increasing inflation? Is it around more success in your resi renegotiations? Is it more commercial coming back online? Just what would be the most likely source of upside in looking at that estimate?

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, it's all the above, right. There is a lot of mix issues that go into yield, certainly it is CPI has an impact on our business, CPI moves up and we have all sort of the automatic escalator working through our resi space, that will happen. We've talked about now for a couple of years, as we've been changing the indices for the escalators in our resi business, to something that's more representative of the solid waste space. We've had a lot of success there, Jon has been talking about that quarter-after-quarter. And we continue to have success there, even though CPI continue to get better, we still moved continually toward [Indecipherable] little bit more sense. Recycling, we're going to, we've got work to do still in recycling, right. It's all those things, I don't think it's any one thing, that you can point to, although CPI by itself, if it gets north of 2, 2.5 [Phonetic] will be a nice pickup for.

Jon Vander Ark -- President

Yeah. Two things I'd point to are construction, right, which certainly look strong and is probably gaining strength. So that could provide some upside in our large-container side of the business and we feel really optimistic about our special waste pipeline. We've always talked about in election year, some of those jobs tend to stall-out, just given the uncertainty and our pipeline remains strong through 2020. But we did see some of those jobs push out and those jobs are now hitting. So as special waste gets more busy, that should put some upward pressure on pricing on the landfill side.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Look, on top of that, you think about, kind of best ever service levels, right, that speaks well for extending customer loyalty, and that means better pricing and all the rest of it, so there is just a lot of factors.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I'm going to say there, and say, the one thing to remind you of, how CPI works through our business is it lags, right. So, the CPI print from 2020 is impacting our pricing in '21. And even with that lower CPI based pricing, we're talking about margin expansion, strong EPS, strong cash flow growth, as well as improvements in free cash flow conversion. As we start to see inflation, right, that's only going to benefit '22 and beyond. So if you start to see those inflation prints and if you see anything kind of north of two, all right, because this year was only 120 basis points, anything north of two, is only going to be a solid tailwind going forward.

Jeffrey Goldstein -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

That was all super helpful color. Thank you. Then just you said last quarter that over-time was down 10% year-over-year. And maybe I missed it, but where does that stand right now? And do you think moving into 2021, over-time can still tick? Is it going to tick-up again, given that comp or do you think you've learned how to be more efficient there?

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. We're still at about the 10% range. I'd expect over-time that we settle into the 5% to 10%, kind of a pre-pandemic, post-pandemic change or a reduction in over-time and will capture some of that benefit because we just learned how to be more efficient. We've taken some routes off of Saturdays and Sundays, right and put them into our kind of daily routine, Monday through Friday and that's certainly more efficient way to service the customer. But also keep in mind, we're always looking at the income statement and the balance sheet. We're going to make the optimal trade-off on the asset. And so, you could have zero time or zero over-time by running a truck 40 hours a week, but that wouldn't be a very good capital trade-off, right. So we think in the low 50s is really the optimal spot from hours per week, where that truck should be running and that balances out customer service and safety and employee experience and all those things. So again, we'll sustain some of those savings and over time savings. And I think that will settle out between 5% to 10% reduction over-time.

Jeffrey Goldstein -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Understood. Thanks a lot.

David Manthey -- Robert W. Baird & Co. -- Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. In terms of pricing, all else equal and longer term, do you have a preference for a CPI-based price index versus a fixed 3% increase? And I guess more broadly, if inflation does pick-up generally, could you just outline what you see as the major pros and cons to your business?

Jon Vander Ark -- President

Yeah, I think on the pricing, I think the first thing we want do is, we want to make sure that we secure a price increase that more than covers our cost increase. And even in a low inflationary environment, we have a strong belief that our people need to raise every year, but their expenses are going up. And so we want something that covers that cost increase and then hopefully increase a little more that allows us to expand margins over-time. Our broad view is that we don't want to get too concentrated on any single [Indecipherable] or anything else. So we like a balanced approach. As long as it's something better than CPI or a fraction of CPI, which historically the industry has accepted, which we are no longer tolerating, right? We're making sure we're getting paid for the work we do over-time.

And then in terms of inflation, why Don mentioned that's good for us, is because we've always given our people a fair wage increase. And so our cost increases with inflation don't really change a whole lot, where we get more on the top line of the business, right, puts upward pressure on our fixed -- our CPI or treasury related indices. And I think even in the open market just puts more upward pressure on pricing on what customers are willing to pay.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Look, water sewer trash has consistently outpaced CPI. And again, we talked about a waste-related industry, it's fair, that's really the point, right at 3% to 4% fixed is fair. We can negotiate with customers in fairness and we can make the commitment we need to continue to update our fleet or the modernization that Jon talked about, payer people market rates, provide good benefits and do all the great things we do to keep our people showing up every day, just like they did throughout this pandemic. The way sewer providers in America, didn't get near enough respect or appreciation from people at large, they showed up every day, with very little complaining and we're true heroes. And put Jon's point, we're going to continue to reward that over-time and a fair rate works and the underlying issue is really the market is rational and is allowing us to continue to move that needle. A little by little by little, and we've got big portion of our book now corrected.

David Manthey -- Robert W. Baird & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, thank you for that. And you noted that, you expect to retain the efficiencies that you gained in 2020 going forward and specifically you outlined over-time, as one of those areas. What are the other cost items, where you see the greatest retention of benefits, that you captured during the pandemic?

Jon Vander Ark -- President

Yeah, certainly on T&E, I would say, we're not the only company on that front. But there is -- historically most companies and we were in this bucket, their two modes of meeting. You will see there, it was a conference call or it was in person, which involves a lot of time and hotel costs and air-freight cost and everything else. And the emergence of Zoom and Teams and the other technologies have a lot of people to work in new ways. And there is certainly benefits from being together, and so we expect over-time that some of those costs will come back in the business, but certainly not all those costs. So we're challenging the way we work.

And the other thing over-time will be real estate. There are some roles, that we think will be better permanently done from home. We did an unbelievable job of transitioning our team from a in-office environment primarily to an at-home environment and some of those roles we think long-term are best suited to be at home and we'll have some real estate savings associated with that.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Things like that will affect turnover, continuing positively, right. So we've seen good benefits from that. So it's a number again, a number of things, but a lot of sustainability there.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. And as Jon mentioned earlier, the benefits from routing that impacts more than just labor, that also impacts maintenance in fuel. And if you look at our results, right, you can see the improvements that we're seeing in that cost as a percentage of revenue across all of those P&L line items.

David Manthey -- Robert W. Baird & Co. -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Michael Hoffman -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Hey guys, thanks for questions. If I'm playing clean-up, Brian, can I ask a couple of housekeeping. So we all hear the same message, like what's the share count in the earnings guidance. What's your run rate interest expense per quarter, so we get those right in our models?

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, you know Michael, like you said, we're not going into that level of detail on the guide. Again, I think just keeping it to the EPS and the free cash flow and some of the organic growth is where we're keeping that as compared to going through some of the individual components. That said, I mentioned on the -- I mentioned in my prepared remarks that we are assuming that 26% equivalent tax rate, that's the combination of both the effective tax rate, as well as the non-cash charges from solar investments. But again, we're kind of keeping it a little bit more to a higher level guide.

Michael Hoffman -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Okay. But are you assuming share buybacks in that number or should we, I mean, it does matter because it could be a 2% or 3% movement?

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I know, we've got a modest amount of share repurchases. Again as we've talked about previously, again, the first use of that free cash flow is going to be for acquisitions. We talked about that robust pipeline of acquisition activity. So again that's going to be the first use, is going to be to fund that. So it's not going to be necessarily, I would say, as significant as what you've seen in years prior to 2020, but still a modest amount of share repurchases assumed in '21.

Michael Hoffman -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Okay. On the margin, just for clarity, your original guidance, was midpoint was 28.5? You beat that by 90 basis point, which I presume what's happened is, there is nothing like a crisis to get you all focused on a cost structure, that was coming out of the model regardless. But it's now come all out in 2020, you're going to carry and hold it, keep it and build from it.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Correct.

Michael Hoffman -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Is it the right way to read all this?

Jon Vander Ark -- President

Yeah, I would say, the one exception that Michael is a little bit of tailwind benefit here, on the safety side and on the productivity side, with lower traffic patterns. And as people return to the office, to what pace that happens, we'll see. There may be some headwind, but I think that's a minor part of the story, right? I think the majority of those safety productivity benefit, we plan on capturing because success begets success. We figured out a new way of working and those team --our teams are committed to capturing of benefit.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

And think about, to your point, Michael. We were -- when we moved originally from answering the phone at 300 locations to three, we said, hey, someday, we're going to think about work from home solution. Well, that wasn't in our mind to do in 2020, until it had to be, right? We were -- that was sort of in our mind, a couple of years out, right, to be other things we're working on. And then all of a sudden it had to happen. And as we reported, we move to working from home in those three locations within like 72 hours. That was a great learning. It was a great find, it was a great pick-up. Now we'll benefit from that going forward, right. We will figure out what that all means, Jon, said things sort of modulate in, and we find this new -- this next new plateau, if you will, and it will grow from there and from there, right. But, yeah we did better than we originally thought. And the story continues to improve from here. We mentioned, there is still lot of upside in this business. Jon talked about RISE, talked about all these other things that we're doing, that are still in early innings, that continue to pay benefits in the future.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. And Mike I mentioned it earlier, I think it was Tyler's question, right. So back to on the heels, and I think you were just asking this question on the heels of that triple digit margin expansion in '20, right, we expect further margin expansion within the guide there, there is 50 basis points of margin expansion with -- from the underlying business in '21. And then there is a couple of pieces that are somewhat offsetting that, but very strong performance, especially given what we did this year.

Jon Vander Ark -- President

Yeah, think about RISE, I mean, we started to roll that out, then the COVID hit, and then we pumped the brakes. And then we kind of went full-up, right. And we continue to implement that. I mean, the team that did that, did an outstanding job. We thought sort of spring last year that we'd have to -- as they pull the plug on it, but just really put it aside, while we were dealing with the uncertainty of COVID. Instead, we move forward, we actually increased the speed and actually that, that phase of it all implemented, is pretty impressive.

Michael Hoffman -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Got it. Last one from me. You did $128 million in 2020 in the environmental solutions business. Is that, I mean, you've confused me with your answer, is that number going to be up or down in 2021?

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

It's going to be somewhat flattish, is what we're expecting on the environmental solution there.

Michael Hoffman -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

All right, which is pretty significant, since you are running at $25 million a quarter for three quarters. So you've got to overcome a really tough 1Q to be flat, so that's important to that statement?

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah.

Michael Hoffman -- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Okay, cool. Thank you.

Noah Kaye -- Oppenheimer & Co. -- Analyst

Thanks so much for taking the questions. And first of all, congratulations to your entire team from the frontline focus on up for the performance and a really tough year. I guess, I have a little bit of a long-term or even the medium-term growth strategy question here, which is I think, we understand that there is always a component of churn that is structural and driven by bankruptcies. I think, if you had tested it back in April that you'd be exiting the year at 93% retention rate, we would have been surprised. It's interesting no commercial bankruptcies are actually down year-over-year in the US. And still just listening to what you've said about your own cost structure, I mean if more companies acts like Republic and continue to not spend on hospitality, travel and some of the other expense in the past, where business formation and where growth happens in the economy is still going to change from what we might may have expected previously. So how do you calibrate for that? How do you position the business to capture where the growth is going today?

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Overall, I think about where we are right. Think about the balance, we have always talked about the power of portfolio, right. That is number one and over two across the markets we're in. We have a good concentration in what I've called Sunbelt markets, but markets in people move to, whether it's, the Northwest down the West Coast across the south and up in the Carolinas. We're well positioned in places like Texas and Florida, a lot of people moving there these days. So we still got strong positions in metro markets, right. This thing is going to settle down. People are going to become more rational in their behavior again and we are well positioned to pick-up all the growth in the markets we're in.

So the way the growth comes will change. Downturns, and these kind of shocks to the economy that we lived through for our entire lives here and there are different. This one is different than the last one. So there is still strong demand for housing, right. And we've always talked about how single family home, housing starts and household formation clearly tracks with our growth. So that paints a pretty strong picture. Household formation lens to business formation. There is a lot I think pent-up demand in the consumer. Consumers are in pretty good shape. When you think about wage growth, when you think about what's happened in savings accounts across the nation, I think, just lot of people just chopping at the bit to get out. And so while we may have pulled in a little bit on T&E, it doesn't mean the average consumer is going through, I think they're going to get out there and rush to some new opportunity, right. And so we're not too concerned and about that. The free market always finds a way and we're right, smack down the middle of the free market, all right.

Noah Kaye -- Oppenheimer & Co. -- Analyst

Yeah, I mean household balance sheets are in great shape as you're dealing that relative to past crisis and you mentioned housing sector activity plus potential for right hand CPI plus full year-over-year reopening and then I'll point to kind of a multi-year growth acceleration for the waste industry. So I think in your comments around the portfolio and how you can leverage-off of that are well taken [Speech Overlap]

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

The other thing too is like, we went through the Great Recession, right, that thing was part in the term but death by thousand cuts. I mean, it just kept going and getting deeper and longer and sustained and this thing everything get over, there is probably some people have some of that feeling about COVID, but we went from, hey surprise, COVID is here, to the bottom falling out across the market, defining that bottom in a pretty short order and then battling back. It wasn't this ongoing three, four year slump of this abyss. We're coming out of it. And yeah, there are still people who are dealing with tragedy, there are people dealing with hardship, and we're not minimizing any of that. But all-in-all over the top of it, the economy is coming out of it. And we're coming out of it with it, and we're seeing those things reflect in our business. And so that's our viewpoint for 2021 and beyond.

Noah Kaye -- Oppenheimer & Co. -- Analyst

Great. Well, thanks again for taking the questions.

Sean Eastman -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hi team. Nice work. Really, really good work.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks.

Sean Eastman -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

It's getting long, so I'll just ask one. I'm just curious if you look at your private competitors or maybe if you looked at your acquisition pipeline, the companies in your acquisition pipeline. I mean, it sounds like the pricing discipline goes all the way down to the small independents, which is great. I'm just curious, if you look at this ability, RSGs had to dynamically flex costs and really having on and off -- some of these technology initiatives in 2020. Has it been similar with those private companies, I mean, have you observed a similar approach from them through this last year or not? I'd be curious to get your sense on that.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think it's a mix, to be honest, I think some people panic frankly and did mass layoffs really quickly, other people kind of plow their way through. I think the broader theme is they're not making some of the investments we're making into sustainability, for example or into the digital platform that we're making. These are multi-year investments and these are eight figure investments over-time that become really, really expensive, that we need broad scale to get value out of investments over-time.

So and we see them, I think, pricing has held up well. I think in general, people have tried to do the right thing in terms of taking care of their people on balance. But we've been able to kind of do both where they -- we've seen that more just focus on getting the [Indecipherable] of the recycling off the ground, rather than thinking longer-term about where to take their business.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

And look at our capex, right, I mean we didn't take a capex holiday in '20. We didn't hit that free cash flow number by not spending on the company. We continue our investments in fleet and systems and some of the innovations that Jon talked about. Of course, we invested heavily in our frontline in our people. We're committed to serve, and we saw some of that from some of our smaller providers. As Jon said, it's a mixed bag, I mean, overall, I think it depends how healthy and strong you are going into it. And as I said in my prepared remarks, I mean, we were coming into this from a position of strength and stability and alignment across our team and a really strong culture going in and that led the way for us. And again back to the power of the portfolio, we're well positioned, good balance sheet, all those things in our favor. So position of strength matters, and from there, now we'll get back to '21 and we'll do it again.

Sean Eastman -- KeyBanc Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks. Thanks, I'll turn it over.

Stephanie Yee -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- Analyst

Hi, good evening. I'll just ask one question. Do you envision Republic getting to 30% EBITDA margins? And can you talk about what drivers will get you there as you have to offset some of the headwinds when business activity picks up? Is there a time frame that you have in mind for reaching that target?

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, we're right on the cusp of 30% EBITDA margins and 29% enhance our guide. We think, yes, we will certainly be at 30%. What are some of the drivers? As we continue to improve our recycling business, we're well into that, we can give you more detail, but we are running out of time on the call today. But we've made good progress there, good progress on, as Jon mentioned the approach we're taking on the alternative indices in the resi space, good progress there. The RISE platform while we've guided rolled out. It's only sort of the early phases of that, that is going to be something that we'll build on once we get connected digitally, the customers and all the parts of our business, we will just continue to add enhancements that drive margin, that drive quality, customer experience that drive customer loyalty, will drive price, all right.

The safety story is a good story, fleet is a good story. And then M&A, as we build, we're going to do a nice balance of new platform acquisitions, new markets, but also our bread and butter is still tuck-ins in markets we're already in, has come in at a higher margin, they are quicker to integrate. So there is just a handful of things that are in our favor. And we'll continue to invest properly in the business. We told you, we had 30% in our sites as we are right there and 30% margin will be here before you know it. How's that?

Stephanie Yee -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Michael Feniger -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Hey guys, thanks. I appreciate you squeezing me in. And just on the 1.5% to 2% volume, and the fact that Q1 is going to be slightly negative. Can you just help us understand, how that's going to play out, through the year? I mean, do we need a pickup in some commercial and some business units in the second half to get us to that 1.5% to 2%?

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So Mike, let me take this one. So again, as we mentioned in the first quarter, we're expecting the performance to be better than what we saw in the fourth quarter of this year, but still negative, all right. As we look at the kind of the distribution of volume, we would expect our best volume performance to be in the second quarter and that's just because of the comp, all right. So that's when we saw the biggest decline in 2020. So you've got the easiest prior year comparison and then it gets a little bit tougher as you move into the second half, but our expectation is that, it still remains positive. So again, we are projecting that the economy continues to gradually improve and that is baked into our guide on the top line. But as you kind of said, meaningful type volume recovery to get there, I would say, no, most of that has already occurred based on what we've seen in '20, with some modest improvement going forward in unit recovery.

Michael Feniger -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Thanks, Brian. And just, I know this has been asked before, the $600 million spend, which does not include Santek, it's translating to 150 bps of the top line. I mean, you guys just did over $10 billion of sales. I'm just trying to translate the $600 million, the 150 bps top line. And I know you're not going to give us acquisition multiples, I get that. Maybe I'm just a little slow here just like getting that $600 million spend, the 150 bps, is that like just very conservative? Are they're like on divestitures? I'm just trying to triangulate some of that.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, so let me clarify. The 150 basis points is the rollover impact of acquisitions that closed during 2020. That includes acquisitions that closed in February of 2020. And that's nothing to do with Santek. Santek did not close by December 31, it is not in that 150 basis points. Based on the timing of when it closed in 2020, you get a rollover benefit, just because you didn't report a full year in 2020, that's the 150 basis points. If you were to just annualize the revenue of what we acquired in 2020, it's over $200 million.

Michael Feniger -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Okay. All right. That's helpful. Yeah. Thank you.

Brian DelGhiaccio -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

So as we look forward though into 2021, our $600 million investment, that we're anticipating, that does include Santek as well as other deals. We are not talking about right now about the revenue contribution that we're anticipating from those deals, because some of it's just based on when it closes in 2021, how much it will contribute in here.

Michael Feniger -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

That was helpful. Thank you, Brian. I appreciate that. Thanks. Thanks everyone.

Scott Levine -- Bloomberg LP -- Analyst

Hey guys.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Scott.

Jon Vander Ark -- President

Hi, Scott.

Scott Levine -- Bloomberg LP -- Analyst

I have one question for you, actually on recycling. So we've seen commodity prices come back very nicely. China has essentially pulled back from the market. Even though we're at a lower price point on most recycled commodities than we were in say 2017, does the new environment gives you -- being more stable give you more confident in investing in recycling or what are your expectations now, that kind of the whole China import ban scenario has kind of played itself out in commodity prices are on the mend there?

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, there are two things. One, is certainly even strengthens our result to go into City Hall, and get a pricing mechanism that we think works for both parties. Historically, the industry is price recycling on the back-end, which has caused a lot of volatility in the business, that is otherwise quite stable. And we think the fairest pricing model that we get paid a fair return to pick it up, a fair return to process it. And then we share in the commodity value in the back-end.

And as commodity prices get higher, it's easier to talk to customers, particularly in municipalities about getting that model, right. And then long-term, we're bullish on recycling. We see a world that has population growth and material scarcity. And a big desire from a lot of different aspects around reuse and recycle. And we think we're going to be a big part of that and a big player in that, we just have to make sure that to be environmentally sustainable is economically sustainable and we get a fair return for the work that we do.

Scott Levine -- Bloomberg LP -- Analyst

Fair enough. Thanks. I will leave it there. Nice year, guys.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Jon Vander Ark -- President

Thanks, Scott.

Donald W. Slager -- Chief Executive Officer

Great. Thank you operator. When we look back on 2020, it's clear to see just how instrumental the foundation we've built over the past decade has been, enabling us to thrive in the midst of so many challenges. The pandemic's impact on Republic was just like that of the rest of the world, disrupting the lives of our customers, our communities and of course our people. But we were able to react from a position of strength, taking care of all of our stakeholders. Our strong foundation did more than just set us apart, it actually allowed us to prevail.

We believe our 2020 performance clearly demonstrated the resiliency of our business, and position just well to deliver continued growth in 2021. This momentum is bolstered by an improving economy, as we move into an era of recovery and growth. As always, we managed this business to create long-term value for all our stakeholders while providing essential sustainable services for our customers. I thank the team for their tenacity and their enthusiasm, as we head into this New Year.

Thanks for joining us. Hope you all have a good evening and stay safe out there.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.