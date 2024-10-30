Republic Services Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q3, Revenues Miss

Republic Services, Inc. RSG reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same.

RSG’s earnings per share (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) of $1.8 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.7% and grew 17.5% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $4.1 billion missed the consensus mark by a slight margin, while it increased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The top line has grown on the back of innovative technology in RSG’s recycling and waste collection routes, the development of polymer centers and Blue Polymers joint venture facilities, and advancements in fleet electrification.

The RSG stock has gained 25% year to date, outperforming the 14.4% rally of the industry it belongs to and 23.7% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Republic Services’ Segmental Revenues

Revenues from Collection totaled $2.7 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter, missing our projection of $2.8 billion.

Revenues (net) in the Transfer and Landfill segments were $211.6 million and $452.8 million, increasing 2.6% and 3.8% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The Transfer and Landfill segments’ revenues outpaced our expectations of $207.1 million and $448.5 million, respectively.

The Other segment’s revenues of $205.3 million rose 26.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual and surpassed our estimate of $192.3 million. Environmental solutions’ revenues (net) of $464.7 million grew 14.8% year over year and beat our projection of $451.6 million. The rollover contribution of acquisitions completed in the preceding year drove this segment’s revenues.

Operating Results of RSG

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.3 billion, increasing 13.8% from the year-ago quarter, meeting our estimate. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 32%, up 210 basis points from the year-ago quarter, missing our projection of 32.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of RSG

Republic Services exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $83.4 million compared with $490.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024. The long-term debt (net of current maturities) was $12 billion compared with $11.5 billion at the end of the preceding quarter.

RSG generated $1 billion in cash from operating activities in the third quarter of 2024. The adjusted free cash flow was $585.1 million. Capital expenditure was $439.5 million.

Republic Services carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Earnings Snapshot of Republic Services’ Peers

Waste Management Inc. WM reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results.

WM’s quarterly adjusted earnings of $2 per share beat the consensus mark by 5.4% and gained 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $5.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 2% and grew 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

TransUnion TRU reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 69 cents from non-recurring items) of $1 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 2% and increased 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1.1 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 2.2% and increased 12% from the year-ago quarter.

