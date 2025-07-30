Republic Services Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Revenues Miss

Republic Services, Inc. RSG reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same.

RSG’s earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and gained 9.9% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $4.2 billion missed the consensus mark by a slight margin but increased 4.6% year over year.

The RSG stock has risen 22.3% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the 9.9% rally of the industry it belongs to and 8.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Republic Services, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Republic Services, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Republic Services, Inc. Quote

Republic Services’ Q2 Segmental Revenues

Revenues from Collection totaled $2.8 billion, increasing 3.6% from the year-ago quarter, missing our estimate of $2.9 billion. Environmental Solutions' revenues (net) of $462 million declined 2.3% year over year, missing our projected $492 million.

Revenues (net) in the Transfer and Landfill segments were $221 million and $516 million, increasing 6.3% and 17.3% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. Revenues of the Transfer and Landfill segments surpassed our expectations of $213.5 million and $462.7 million, respectively.

The Other segment’s revenues of $214 million grew 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual and surpassed our expectation of $212.7 million.

Operating Results of RSG

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.4 billion, increasing 8.2% from the year-ago quarter, beating our estimate of $1.3 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.1%, up 100 basis points from the year-ago quarter, surpassing our estimation of 31.4%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of RSG

Republic Services exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $122 million compared with $83 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The long-term debt (net of current maturities) was $12.5 billion compared with $12.9 billion at the end of the preceding quarter.

RSG generated $1.1 billion in cash from operating activities in the second quarter of 2025. The adjusted free cash flow was $693 million. Capital expenditure was $423 million.

Republic Services carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Republic Services’ 2025 Guidance

For 2025, RSG lowered its revenue expectations to $16.68-$16.75 billion from the preceding quarter’s view of $16.85-$16.95 billion. The guided range is lower than the consensus mark of $16.87 billion.

The company expects the adjusted EPS to be $6.82-$6.90. The mid-point ($6.86) of the guided range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.87. The adjusted EBITDA view is $5.28-$5.33 billion.

Earnings Snapshot

WM WM reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

WM’s quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 1.6% and gained 5.5% year over year. Total revenues of $6.4 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.4% and increased 19% from the year-ago quarter.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive second-quarter 2025 results.

WCN’s adjusted earnings (excluding 17 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2% and increased 4% year over year. Revenues of $2.4 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and grew 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

