REPUBLIC SERVICES Earnings Results: $RSG Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 13, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

REPUBLIC SERVICES ($RSG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.58 per share, beating estimates of $1.41 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $4,046,000,000, missing estimates of $4,114,114,062 by $-68,114,062.

REPUBLIC SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

REPUBLIC SERVICES insiders have traded $RSG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRIAN M DELGHIACCIO (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,071 shares for an estimated $1,065,011
  • TOMAGO COLLINS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $649,625.
  • KATHARINE WEYMOUTH sold 1,859 shares for an estimated $400,186

REPUBLIC SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 528 institutional investors add shares of REPUBLIC SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 543 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

REPUBLIC SERVICES Government Contracts

We have seen $26,422,683 of award payments to $RSG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

